CHICAGO, Ill. (WANE) – Quinton Morton-Robertson poured in a game-high 24 points as Purdue Fort Wayne opened the 2023-24 season with a road victory over a Big East opponent, as the Mastodons downed DePaul 82-74 at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday night.

Fort Wayne native Jalen Jackson added 13 points and 8 rebounds in his first game with the Mastodons, as the Northrop High School graduated transferred back home after playing his freshman season at the University of Illinois Chicago last year.

Rasheed Bello, a Chicago native, chipped in 15 points for the Dons while Anthony Roberts also tallied 13.

The Dons are back in action on Thursday when they host Division 2 Andrews University at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.