INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Mastodons saw the quest for the program’s first-ever NCAA Tournament bid evaporate in Indianapolis on Monday night as the second-seeded Dons fell to third-seeded Northern Kentucky 57-43 in the Horizon League Semifinals at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The struggled offensively the whole night, scoring just 19 points in the first half. Normally a solid three-point shooting team, Purdue Fort Wayne shot 15% on threes (3-for-20) for the game. The Dons connected on just 28.8% on their overall shots from the field (15-for-52). That rough shooting performance combined with the fact they were outrebounded 45-29 and racked up 15 turnovers was too much to overcome.

Jarred Godfrey was the lone Don in double-figures with 11 points while Damian Chong Qui and Ra Kpedi each tallied nine points.

The Mastodons, who were riding a 10-game winning streak coming into Monday’s game, fall to 21-11 overall this season. Dons fans await their postseason fate.