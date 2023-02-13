FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a 73-63 decision to the visiting Cleveland State Vikings on Monday (Feb. 13) in the Gates Center.

Despite trailing by double digits for most of Monday’s game, the Mastodons did manage to whittle the Vikings’ lead down to nine points midway through the final period following a 13-2 spurt. Shayla Sellers led the late push with seven points during the run, while Jazzlyn Linbo, Aubrey Stupp and Sylare Starks each added baskets.

An old-fashioned three-point play by Sellers with just over a minute left to play drew the ‘Dons to within eight points. The Vikings knocked in a couple of free throws over the game’s final minute to thwart any further comeback attempt by the ‘Dons.

Cleveland State had won its last six games by an average margin of 29.5 points. The ‘Dons’ 10-point margin was the closest result for the Vikings since their last defeat, which was a 73-69 decision back on January 22 at Northern Kentucky.

Cleveland State was led by Destiny Leo’s 31 points. Leo, the Horizon League Preseason Player of the Year, scored 16 of her 31 points in the opening half. Barbara Zieniewska and Brittni Moore both scored in double figures with 12 points. AmeleNgwafang had 19 rebounds for CSU.

Sellers led Purdue Fort Wayne with 21 points. She also had a pair of blocks and a steal, further solidifying her case for Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year. Amellia Bromenschenkel added 12 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Stupp added 12 points and seven boards.

Purdue Fort Wayne forced Cleveland State into committing 15 turnovers on Monday night. The Mastodons converted those turnovers into 23 points. The ‘Dons matched its season-low with just seven turnovers. The ‘Dons led the points off turnovers category 23-1.

Cleveland State, who entered today’s contest receiving votes in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, won for the seventh straight game. CSU improved to 24-3, 14-2 Horizon on the season. The Vikings sit atop the Horizon League standings.

Purdue Fort Wayne moved to 10-16 overall and 7-9 Horizon League. The Mastodons are set to return to action on Thursday (Feb. 15) against the Wright State Raiders. Game time against WSU is scheduled for 5 p.m. from the Gates Center and will be a doubleheader with the Mastodon men’s volleyball team, which takes on MIVA foe Ohio State at 8 p.m.