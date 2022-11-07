ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – Playing without star senior Jarred Godfrey the Mastodons made a few runs to challenge 22nd-ranked Michigan, but the Wolverines ultimately pulled away in a 75-56 contest at the Crisler Center in the season opener for both programs on Monday night.

Quinton Morton-Robertson tallied a team-best 15 points for the Dons, while Bobby Planutis racked up 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Hunter Dickinson led Michigan with 22 points and 12 rebounds while freshman Jett Howard added 21 points.

The Dons shot just 29.6 percent from the floor as a team and went 9-of-38 (23.7 percent) on threes. Michigan shot 46.9 percent from the field.

The Dons next game is Saturday at home against the SIUE Cougars. Tip is set for 1 p.m. at the Coliseum.