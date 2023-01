FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With a chance to climb into second place in the Horizon League standings, Purdue Fort Wayne (11-6, 3-3) fell short in a 74-70 loss to Milwaukee on Saturday.

Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 22 points, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range. Damian Chong Qui also finished in double figures with 16.

The Mastodons only led once, 6-4, in the early minutes, trailing Milwaukee for the majority of the game.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to bounce back on Thursday at IUPUI.