Mastodons struggle in a pair of road games

AMES, Iowa – Jarred Godfrey led the Mastodons with 17 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 89-59 loss at Iowa State on Sunday (Dec. 22) at Hilton Coliseum. It was the Mastodons’ final non-league game of the year.

The first 12 minutes of the game were almost even, with the ‘Dons down 24-20 following a Brian Patrick basket with 7:54 left in the first half. What followed was a 24-4 Iowa State run that put the Cyclones in control of the game. Iowa State made six 3-pointers in the stretch. The ‘Dons went to the half down 50-28 with Iowa State’s Tyrese Haiburton scoring 17 points in the first 20 minutes.

The Mastodons’ best stretch in the second half came on an 11-0 run that made the score 72-55. The ‘Dons had a few open attempts beyond the arc to get closer in the ensuing possessions, but couldn’t get them to fall.

Haliburton finished with 22 points in the game for the Cyclones.

Godfrey was one of three Mastodons in double-digits. Patrick had 13 points. Marcus DeBerry finished with 10 points.

Dylan Carl had a career-high 12 rebounds. He helped the Mastodons out-rebound the Cyclones 42-35. The ‘Dons grabbed a season-high 18 offensive rebounds. It is the most offensive rebounds for the ‘Dons against a Division I opponent since 21 at Arkansas on Nov. 11, 2016.

The Mastodons fall to 7-8. Iowa State improves to 7-4.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Jan. 1 to open league play. It will be South Dakota in town for a 3 p.m. tip. The Mastodon women will play the nationally ranked Coyotes at 12:30 p.m. in a doubleheader at Gates. Select tickets and concessions will be only $1 for the doubleheader.

INDIANAPOLIS – Despite Anna Lappenküper‘s career-high-tying afternoon, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team fell to Big East foe Butler 85-58 in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Butler got out to a quick start, going up 14-6, but Lappenküper had a 7-0 run on her own, with four free throws and a 3-pointer in the span of one minute of game clock.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished the final three quarters on runs. The second ended with four straight, with a pair of free throws from Hannah Hess and a buzzer-beating mid-range jumper from Lappenküper. The third was an 8-0 push in the last 1:52, which included a 3-pointer from both Shayla Sellers and Lappenküper, and a second buzzer-beating mid-range jay from the senior guard. The game ended with three to the ‘Dons, as Riley Ott dropped in a deuce and Lappenküper drained a free throw.

The Mastodons finished 8 of 11 from the paint (73 percent), including a perfect 5 of 5 in the first half. Lappenküper tied her career-high 22 points on 7 of 15 shooting with 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. Sellers had 14 points, which is her best against a Division I opponent this season.

The ‘Dons finished with 31 rebounds, and 15 of them were offensive boards.

Butler’s Kristen Spolyar had 27 points on 9 of 17 shooting. Upe Atosu added 18 and Oumou Toure had 14. The Bulldogs improve to 8-3.

The Mastodons move to 4-9, with a chance to right the ship on New Year’s Day. As the calendar turns to 2020, Purdue Fort Wayne’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will play host to South Dakota for a doubleheader. USD’s women are currently ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll.