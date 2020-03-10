Mastodons stomped by Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne softball fell 11-0 at Evansville on Tuesday (March 10) at Cooper Stadium in the Mastodons’ first midweek game of the season.
Evansville scored in the opening frame on a single to center field, but the difference in the game came in the third. The Purple Aces’ offense was rolling in that inning, as they scored the final 10 runs of the game. The scoring started with a double to left field, and Evansville used that momentum to keep the bats going.
Rachel Everson got a hit in the fifth on a single to the shortstop. Purdue Fort Wayne drew four walks on the day, with two of them coming in the first inning. Madeline Swart got to scoring position in the first after she and Morganne Denny were walked.
Megan Segree falls to 0-4, while Evansville’s Izzy Vetter moves to 4-7. Lauren McConnell pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief, picking up four strikeouts.
The Mastodons fall to 3-19, while Evansville improves to 12-11. Purdue Fort Wayne will take the field again on Thursday (March 12) when they will have a doubleheader at Saint Louis to open the Billiken Spring Tournament. The ‘Dons will also face Horizon League foe UIC, Omaha and Lipscomb this weekend. The game against Omaha will not count toward Summit League records.