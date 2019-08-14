Mastodons stomp way to 6-1 win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team ran their way passed the Saint Francis Cougars 6-1 in an exhibition match on Saturday evening (Aug. 13) at the Hefner Soccer Complex.



Senior Hannah Kroger scored the first goal two minutes into the first game with an assist by Kayla Wisniewski and Kendall Quinn. Wisniewski followed up with a goal at the seventh minute with an assist by Kroger. Wisniewski took her shot right outside the penalty box and out of the goalkeeper’s reach. Cesiley LaCourt scored in the 12th minute to make the score 3-0 at halftime.



Purdue Fort Wayne came out and started an entirely new 11 in the second half.



The Saint Francis Cougars scored on the ‘Dons early in the second half, but the Mastodons came right back with a goal by Kroger to make the score 4-1 at 63:10. Chloee Foor stepped her way into the scoring pool with a goal at the 69th minute, making the score 5-1. The ‘Dons rounded out the scoring on a strike from Morgan Reitano in her first contest as a Mastodon. Reitano found space in the defense and shot to the upper left, passing the goalkeeper’s hands.



Purdue Fort Wayne dominated with a 26-7 edge in shots and a 6-0 advantage in corner kicks.



Purdue Fort Wayne hits the road with an exhibition match against future Horizon League foe Wright State on Sunday (Aug. 18) in Dayton, Ohio at 7 PM.

