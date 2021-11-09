Mastodons stomp Earlham in season opening victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 103-54 win over Earlham on Tuesday (Nov. 9 ) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Purdue Fort Wayne shot 63.8 percent from the floor and 52 percent from 3-point land.

The Mastodons started the game on a 17-2 stretch over opening eight minutes. Jarvis Walker had five points, coming on a 3-pointer from the top of the key and a layup less than a minute later. The ‘Dons buried three triples in a 90-second stretch later in the half, with Damian Chong Qui starting things off, then Deonte Billups hitting two on back-to-back possessions.

After the Quakers got a deep 3-pointer to bank in as the halftime buzzer sounded, Purdue Fort Wayne took a 53-28 advantage into the locker room.

Midway through the second half, Purdue Fort Wayne went on a 12-0 run that had four different ‘Dons score. Down the stretch, another 14-3 run that RJ Ogom capped off with two straight dunks in his first collegiate action. This put the ‘Dons over the century mark.

The ‘Dons had six players in double-figures: Pipkins (19), Billups (16), Jarred Godfrey (14), Chong Qui (13), Ra Kpedi (11), Walker (11). Chong Qui went over 500 points for his career in the game.

Kpedi finished with a team-high seven rebounds. The ‘Dons out-rebounded the Quakers 36-21 and forced them into 25 turnovers.

The Mastodons improve to 1-0, while Earlham remains at 0-1 after playing Tuesday’s game as an exhibition. Purdue Fort Wayne’s next game will be on Tuesday (Nov. 16) at the Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. against Austin Peay.