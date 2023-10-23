FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne redshirt-freshman Panna Ratkai was selected as one of the Horizon League’s Volleyball Players of the Week, the league announced on Monday (Oct. 23).

This is Ratkai’s fourth Player of the Week award of the season. She is one of eight players in Horizon League history to have four Player of the Week awards in one season. All of the other seven student-athletes were named either Player of the Year or Defensive Player of the Year in the season in which they had four Player of the Week awards. Ratkai is also the first freshman in league history to earn four Player of the Week awards.

For the week, Ratkai averaged 7.00 kills per set with a .274 hitting percentage, 1.63 digs per set, 0.88 blocks per set and 0.50 aces per set.

The Budapest, Hungary native had 35 kills in a five-set match against Milwaukee, tying a Horizon League record in the rally scoring era. This also set the program’s rally scoring era record. She followed up the 35-kill performance with 21 kills in a three-set win over Green Bay.

In Horizon League play, Ratkai is the league-leader with 4.85 kills per set, nearly a full kill more than Liberty Torres of Cleveland State (3.90). Ratkai is also the league’s ace leader at 0.60 per set, topping Green Bay’s Hannah Vanden Berg.

Ratkai and the Mastodons are back in action on Tuesday (Oct. 24) at Oakland at 7 p.m.