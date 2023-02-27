FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Jarred Godfrey of the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team has been named to the 2022-23 All-Horizon League Second Team.

Godfrey has 14 games of 20 or more points this season. He ranks 15th in the nation in free throw percentage (89.3 percent). Godfrey made 103-of-115 from the free throw line in league play this season. He averaged 19.5 points per game in Horizon League play, fourth in the league. In all games, Godfrey ranks sixth in the league in steals per game (1.7) and 10th in assists per game (3.6). Godfrey is first in program history in career points (2,157), second in field goals (740), second in 3-pointers (260), third in free throws (417), third in assists (472), third in steals (217) and third in rebounds (646).

This is Godfrey’s fourth league honor of his career.

His Mastodons travel to Detroit Mercy on Tuesday (Feb. 28) for a Barbasol Horizon League Championship First Round contest against the Titans. Tip is set for 7 p.m. It will be aired on ESPN+ and 1380 The Fan.