SAVANNAH, Ga. – Purdue Fort Wayne fell in the final game of the Hostilo Community Classic on Wednesday (Nov. 23) in an 81-51 decision to the UT Martin Skyhawks.

Amellia Bromenschenkel led the Mastodons with 12 points but was hampered by foul trouble, fouling out after 26 minutes. Audra Emmerson added 10 points with four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

A slow start saw the ‘Dons fall behind by 15, but the ‘Dons were within single digits at 42-33 as late as the third quarter. Shayla Sellers had a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Sharnecce Currie-Jelks scored a game-high 21 points for UT Martin.

Purdue Fort Wayne was limited to 19-of-61 shooting while the Skyhawks connected on 30-of-55. The Skyhawks made 14-of-16 from the free throw line, the ‘Dons were 5-of-6.

Purdue Fort Wayne is now 3-4. UT Martin is 2-4.

It was the Mastodons’ second to last non-league game of the season. The Mastodons will visit St. Thomas on Dec. 8.

The ‘Dons are back in action on Dec. 2 in league play against Detroit Mercy at the Gates Sports Center.