FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne clinched a series win over Northern Kentucky after splitting a doubleheader on Sunday at Mastodon Field.

In game one, the Mastodons exploded for nine runs in a 9-5 win. Jarrett Bickel launched a grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at five apiece. A pair of wild pitches netted two more runs to give the Mastodons the lead for good.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s offense disappeared in a 10-1 loss in game two. Northern Kentucky took control of the game with a 3-run inning in the top of the second. Concordia grad Treyvin Moss hit a RBI single to center field to help put the Norse in front.

The Mastodons improve to 3-3 in Horizon League play, including a 6-18 overall record, following Sunday’s doubleheader. Purdue Fort Wayne stays home to host Bowling Green on Tuesday at 3 p.m.