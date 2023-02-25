GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WANE) – Horizon League play is in the books after Purdue Fort Wayne men’s and women’s basketball wrapped up their regular season at Green Bay on Saturday.

In the women’s game, Purdue Fort Wayne gave the Phoenix everything they could handle. However, the Mastodons fell to the outright Horizon League champions in a 70-64 clash. Ryin Ott led the Mastodons with 18 points, while Aubrey Stupp added 14. Amellia Bromenschenkel finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mastodons women’s team earned the sixth seed in the upcoming Horizon League tournament. Purdue Fort Wayne will host 11-seed Detroit Mercy at the Gates Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a first round matchup.

In the men’s game, Jarred Godfrey paced the way with 29 points in a 78-61 win on Saturday. Bobby Planutis added 14 points on four made 3-pointers.

Following Saturday’s win, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s clinched the 9-seed for the Horizon League tournament. The Mastodons visit Detroit Mercy in their conference opener on Tuesday.