FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On a cool April afternoon, Purdue Fort Wayne’s bats were hot as the Mastodons scored a combined 18 runs in Sunday’s doubleheader over Detroit Mercy. The Mastodons complete a series sweep with two wins on Sunday.

In game one, the Mastodons dropped 10 runs on 11 hits in a 10-0 shutout win over the Titans. Grace Hollopeter finished 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, while Sonia Solis earned her first home run of the season on a 3-run shot in the bottom of the second inning.

Purdue Fort Wayne kept pouring on the hits in game two with an 8-1 win. After surrendering a run in the top of the third inning, the Mastodons scored eight unanswered. Solis and Epiphany Hang each earned two RBI to lead Purdue Fort Wayne.

The Mastodons now hit the road for their next four games, starting with a trip to Western Michigan on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.