FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne softball couldn’t rally against Northern Kentucky, falling 3-1 in their 2022 season finale.

Northern Kentucky’s Tatum Biddle doubled in the top of the second inning, scoring Maddie Lacer and giving the Norse their first run of the day. Lacer also hit a single to right field in the top of the fifth inning, allowing enough time for Kendly McKeough and Ella LeMonier to come home.

Purdue Fort Wayne tried to rally in the final inning, but came up short. With no outs, Sonia Solis hit an RBI double to left field, which allowed Brooke Wintlend to score. The next three batters were then retired to close out the game.

Amber Bowman wraps up her first season as Purdue Fort Wayne’s head coach with a 7-42 record.