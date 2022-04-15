FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A seventh inning rally fell short for Purdue Fort Wayne softball in a 3-2 loss to Detroit Mercy on Friday.

The Mastodons had bases loaded when Detroit Mercy snatched a pop fly from Thais Uyema to get the final out and seal the win.

Detroit Mercy scored their first two runs in the top of the second thanks to an RBI single from Taryn Peru. Purdue Fort Wayne got one back in the bottom of the frame after Uyema hit an RBI single to left field. The Titans scored the eventual game-winning run in the top of the fifth after a sacrifice fly from Kara Wolfbauer.

Purdue Fort Wayne and Detroit Mercy play two more this weekend. Game two is scheduled for noon on Saturday.