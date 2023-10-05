FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Milwaukee’s Kayla Rollins scored three goals in Thursday’s (Oct. 5) match and lifted her team over Purdue Fort Wayne 5-0.

Rollins scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the match. In the second half, Lainey Higgins scored the Panthers’ third goal of the match before Rollins scored her third in the 64th minute, and Molly O’Reagan scored the last goal for Milwaukee.

Lizzie Haub, Bella Reitano, and Morgan Reitano each had chances for the ‘Dons. Bella Reitano had a shot on goal in the fourth minute, and Haub had a shot on goal right before the half. Morgan Reitano also had a chance in the 80th minute, but was turned away.

Samantha Castaneda made nine saves for the ‘Dons in goal.

The Mastodons fall to 5-5-4 with a 2-2-2 record in the Horizon League. Milwaukee improves to 8-2-2 and a 5-0 record in Horizon League play.

The ‘Dons will travel to Detroit Mercy on Sunday (Oct. 8).