GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball was locked down in a 72-46 loss at perennial Horizon League power Green Bay on Monday. The Mastodons suffer their first conference loss to fall to 3-1 in League play, and 9-5 overall.

Green Bay and Purdue Fort Wayne traded blows in the opening minutes, but the Phoenix took control with a 12-0 that lasted in the second quarter. Purdue Fort Wayne countered with a 9-4 run to keep the deficit within single digits heading into halftime.

Purdue Fort Wayne cut the deficit to four points early in the third quarter with an and-one by Amellia Bromenschenkel. However, Green Bay took control for good by outscoring the Mastodons 43-24 in the second half.

Jay County High School grad Renna Schwieterman led the Mastodons with 12 points. Bromenschenkel added 11 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to bounce back Thursday when they host Robert Morris at the Gates Center.