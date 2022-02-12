FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne rallied from a slow start to take down Illinois-Chicago on Saturday, 73-66.

Damian Chong Qui led the Mastodons with 20 points while adding four rebounds and four assists. Jarred Godfrey added 17 points while Jalon Pipkins scored 11.

The Mastodons are now 12-2 at home this season. It is the most home wins for the ‘Dons since the 2017-18 team finished 13-3 in the Summit City.

Purdue Fort Wayne plays their final home game of the regular season on Monday against Cleveland State.