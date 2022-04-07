FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The three-game schedule for the 2022 Cancun Challenge has been released. The slate features one game in the United States for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball program before shifting to Cancun.



The Mastodons open the event with a road game at Northwestern on Friday, November 18. It will be the second time the ‘Dons play Northwestern. The ‘Dons fell 73-49 on Feb. 11, 2006.



In Cancun, the ‘Dons will play Eastern Michigan on Nov. 22. A contest with Southern Miss or Winthrop will follow the next day.



All games will be played at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya.



The 2021-22 Mastodons won the Horizon League Regular Season Championship and finished with a 21-12 record.



CANCUN CLASSIC COMPLETE SCHEDULE



US GAMES (times TBA)



Tuesday, Nov. 15

Eastern Michigan at Bradley

Winthrop at Auburn



Friday, Nov. 18

Southern Miss at Liberty

Purdue Fort Wayne at Northwestern



MEXICO GAMES (all times ET; second team listed is home)



Tuesday, Nov. 22

MAYAN DIVISION

12:30 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Eastern Michigan

3 p.m. – Southern Miss vs. Winthrop

RIVIERA DIVISION

6 p.m. – Bradley vs. Auburn

8:30 p.m. – Liberty vs. Northwestern



Wednesday, Nov. 23

MAYAN DIVISION

12:30 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan loser vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop loser

3 p.m. – Purdue Fort Wayne/Eastern Michigan winner vs. Southern Miss/Winthrop winner

RIVIERA DIVISION

6 p.m. – Bradley/Auburn loser vs. Liberty/Northwestern loser

8:30 p.m. – Bradley/Auburn winner vs. Liberty/Northwestern winner