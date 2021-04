FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons series set for this weekend at Wright State has been canceled due to a COVID issue within Purdue Fort Wayne’s program.

Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball Series at Wright State Canceled#HLBASE https://t.co/nFKqeZGLbZ — Purdue Fort Wayne Baseball (@MastodonBSB) April 9, 2021

The Mastodons athletic department released the following statement: