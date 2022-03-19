DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – The 2021-22 season came to an end on Saturday (March 19) for the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team. The Mastodons fell to Drake 87-65 in the first round of the 2022 Roman College Basketball Invitational.

Jarred Godfrey had a team-high 16 points. He finishes the season with 503 points, his second career 500-point season.

Three other ‘Dons finished in double-digits. Ra Kpedi pitched in 13 points and nine rebounds. Damian Chong Qui and Jalon Pipkins each totaled 11 points.

Chong Qui hit a 3-pointer to get the ‘Dons within two at 20-18 just under eight minutes into the game. Drake scored the next seven points and earned some separation from the ‘Dons. It was a 13-point deficit for the ‘Dons at half before Drake scored the first seven points of the second half to take control of the game.

Okay Djamgouz led Drake with 20 points. The Bulldogs shot 59.0 percent (36-of-61) from the floor. The ‘Dons finished at 41.5 percent (22-of-53).

Saturday’s game was the final contest for Pipkins and Cameron Benford . Pipkins finishes his career with 773 points as a Mastodon. Benford concludes his career with 141 career games played, a program record.

The ‘Dons finish the season with a 21-12 record.