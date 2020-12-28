Mastodons roll RMU 87-82 for first Horizon League win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 64.2 percent shooting performance helped lift the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons to their first Horizon League victory in program history. The Mastodons defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 87-82 on Sunday (Dec. 27) evening.

The ‘Dons shot 34-of-53 from the floor and nailed 11-of-17 3-pointers. Individually, Jarred Godfrey finished with his third career double-double thanks to 27 points and 10 rebounds with five steals and five assists. His five steals was a career-high.

Bobby Planutis scored 13 points with four 3-pointers. Dylan Carl was 6-of-6 for 12 points. Demetric Horton also had 12 points.

The game was tied at 20 when the ‘Dons went on a game changing run. First it was 10 straight points highlighted by six from Carl. The run would turn into a 22-5 stretch over nearly six minutes that put the ‘Dons up 42-25. Purdue Fort Wayne went 9-of-10 and forced six turnovers in the run. The Mastodons finished the first half leading 48-34 and shooting 64.5 percent from the floor in the period.

Robert Morris made a run late, to cut the deficit to five points, but two Planutis 3-pointers within a minute span helped keep the Colonials at bay.

The ‘Dons had a season-high 21 assists and out-rebounded Robert Morris 32-to-25.

Robert Morris falls to 2-3 (1-1 Horizon League). The Mastodons move to 2-3 (1-3 Horizon League). Purdue Fort Wayne returns to play next weekend at Northern Kentucky for a pair of Horizon League contents