FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne capped off a strong start to the regular season with an 86-64 win over Texas A&M-Commerce at Memorial Coliseum.

Purdue Fort Wayne (3-0) is off to their best start in the Jon Coffman era, and matches their best start to a season since 1999.

Rasheed Bello paced the way for Purdue Fort Wayne with a team-high 29 points, shooting 10-of-18 from the floor. Anthony Roberts finished with a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Despite converting only 8-of-21 3-pointers, the Mastodons scored at will inside the paint during Sunday’s win, outscoring Texas A&M-Commerce 44-36 in that category.

Purdue Fort Wayne looks to continue their hot start during the Arizona Tip-Off event in Phoenix next week. The Mastodons face Northern Arizona on Friday, followed by a game against either VMI or South Dakota on Saturday.