Mastodons reload roster with perimeter punch for upcoming season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons got their feet wet in the Horizon League last year, their first season in the conference. This time around, the Dons are hoping to be title contenders – and head coach Jon Coffman has added some firepower this off-season to help the team get to that level.

Damian Chong Qui, a 5-foot-8 point guard, has transferred to Purdue Fort Wayne. Last year as a junior at Mount St. Mary’s Chong Qui was an all-conference selection by averaging 15.1 points and a conference-leading 5.3 assists per game.

Quinton Morton-Robertson will also be an addition to the Mastodons. As a sophomore at Radford University last year, the 5-foot-8 guard averaged 7.4 points a night.

The Dons will also add College of Charleston transfer RJ Ogom. A Chicago native, the 6-foot-5 forward redshirted last year at Charleston.

In addition, the Dons will return leading scorer Jarred Godfrey (16.2 points a game), as well as fellow starters Bobby Planutis (10.3 ppg.), and Deontae Billups (8.5 ppg.).

The Dons also add two freshman in JoJo Peterson and Redford Dunton.

Meanwhile, Jalon Pipkins and Cam Benford both decided to exercise their option of returning for a ‘second’ senior season. Pipkins, a 6-foot-4 guard, was second on the Dons with 14.3 points a game last year while the 6-foot-8 Benford provides some bulk off the bench.

However, the Dons do lose their most productive big man in 6-foot-11 Dylan Carl, who opted not to return for his super senior season after graduating with his master’s degree this spring. Carl is looking to play internationally and had scored 729 points in his Mastodons career, giving him a good shot at reaching the 1,000-point milestone if he returned. Carl averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds a game last season.

Another loss for coach Coffman is 6-foot-5 guard Demetric Horton – PFW’s fourth-leading scorer last season at 9.1 points a game – who transferred to North Carolina A&T. Horton is originally from Raleigh, North Carolina. He was listed as a junior for the Dons last year. He played in all 23 games, none as a starter, but added 2.9 rebounds a night while finishing second on the squad with 29 steals.

The Dons are coming off a season that saw them go 8-15 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League.