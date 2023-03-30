FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping the first set the Mastodons stormed back on Thursday night at the Gates Center, beating visiting Quincy 3-1 (17-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-21) in Purdue Fort Wayne’s penultimate home match of the season.

The Dons will wrap up their home slate on Saturday at Arnie Ball Court against Lindenwood at 7 p.m.

Jon Diedrich led the Dons with 16 kills while Mark Frazier, Bryce Walker, and Carlos Mercado each tallied 9.

PFW improves to 15-10 overall and 6-5 in MIVA play with the win.