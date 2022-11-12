FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Trailing by four at the final media timeout, Purdue Fort Wayne outscored SIU Edwardsville, 16-7, the rest of the way to clinch an 81-76 win in the home opener.

Leading Purdue Fort Wayne was Damian Chong Qui and Deonte Billups, who tied for a team-high 18 points. Jarred Godfrey returned to the starting lineup after missing the season opener, scoring 17 points. Meanwhile, Bobby Planutis and Ra Kpedi also finished in double figures with 13 and 10 points, respectively.

The Mastodons improve to 1-1 on the season following the win.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to Memorial Coliseum to host Manchester on Monday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.