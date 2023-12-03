FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball (6-2) improved to 2-0 in Horizon League play with a 71-60 win over Wright State on Sunday.

Fifth-year senior Shayla Sellers also surpassed 1,000 career points with a bucket in the early minutes of the third quarter. Sellers went on to score nine points in the win.

Jay County High School grad Renna Schwieterman led the Mastodons with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. Ryin Ott finished with 12 points and Destinee Marshall also scored 10.

Purdue Fort Wayne trailed as much as six points with Wright State taking a 24-18 lead to the end of the first quarter. However the Mastodons responded by outscoring Wright State, 24-13 in the second to take a 42-37 lead to halftime.

The Mastodons continued to press Wright State defensively, leading as much as 13 points late in the third quarter before the Raiders began to chip away at the deficit. Wright State cut the deficit down to three points, trailing 62-59 with 5:26 to go. However, the Mastodons closed the game with a 9-1 run over the final stretch.

Coming into Sunday, Purdue Fort Wayne ranked top 10 in the country in 3-point percentage and made 3’s per game. The Mastodons won despite converting 5-of-20 from beyond the arc.

Purdue Fort Wayne steps out of non-conference play to visit Bellarmine on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.