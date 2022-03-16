FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons will make their way down to Daytona Beach this weekend – and are hoping for an extended stay as Purdue Fort Wayne is set to compete in the 2022 College Basketball Invitational.

The Dons, seeded 16th out of 16 teams in the CBI, are set to face top-seeded Drake in the first round on Saturday at noon.

The Dons enter the CBI with a 21-11 record on the season. PFW earned a share of the Horizon League regular season title, but fell in the semifinals of the conference tournament 57-43 against Northern Kentucky last Monday in Indianapolis.

According to the Dons, this will be the sixth postseason appearance in program history. The ‘Dons have four berths in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament (CIT) and one in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).