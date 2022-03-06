FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For most of coach Jon Coffman’s tenure, Purdue Fort Wayne has adopted a ‘ride the wave’ mantra. Lately, the Mastodons are surfing atop a tidal wave that has carried them to the Horizon League semifinals in Indianapolis.

Purdue Fort Wayne will need to win two games in two days to clinch the program’s first-ever NCAA tournament bid. The first test comes Monday when Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Northern Kentucky.

The Norse and the Mastodons split their regular season matchups, with the home team winning each game. If there is any team hotter than Purdue Fort Wayne, it might be Northern Kentucky. The Norse have won four straight and eight of their last 10 since February.

Purdue Fort Wayne knows they have a huge challenge ahead, but senior Damian Chong Qui is more focused on having the team carry out what has helped the team win 10 straight games.

“I think it’s going to be more about us. We know what we’re capable of, we need to lock in defensively and do what we do defensively,” Chong Qui said. “Offensively we need to be good, make shots and be ourselves. I think we’re the best team in this league, and I think we’re going to show it this week.”

Purdue Fort Wayne tips off against Northern Kentucky on Monday at 9:30 p.m.

