FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In what’s already been a historic season, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s golf hopes to keeps rolling in their first NCAA regional appearance.

Just over two weeks ago, the Mastodons won their first Horizon League tournament, clinching an automatic bid to the NCAA regional round in East Lansing, Mich.

Seeded last in the 13-team regional, the Mastodons will need to earn a top-5 team score to qualify for the NCAA National Championships in Scottsdale, Ariz. Despite the low seeding, the Mastodons aren’t lacking any confidence as they prepare to play at Eagle Eye Golf Club.

Regional round play begins Monday, May 15 and goes through May 17.