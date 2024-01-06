FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne surrendered a season-high 106 points in a 106-98 loss to Wright State on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum. The Mastodons fall to 4-1 in Horizon League play, including 13-3 overall.

Five Mastodons finished in double figures in Saturday’s setback. Quinten Morten-Robertson led Purdue Fort Wayne with 26 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including three made 3-pointers. Northrop High School grad Jalen Jackson added 24, and Rasheed Bello dropped 23. Meanwhile, CJ Hadnot and Anthony Roberts each finished in double figures with 11 and 10, respectively.

After trading buckets most of the first half, Wright State built an 18-point lead with 3:40 to go until halftime. Purdue Fort Wayne closed the half on a 10-3 run to cut the deficit to 11 at the break.

Wright State continued to torch the nets in the second half, building a lead as large as 23 with 8:34 to go in regulation. The Raiders finished Saturday shooting 66.1% from the floor, including 7-of-18 from 3-point range.

Purdue Fort Wayne remains atop the Horizon League despite the loss, tied with Green Bay with a 4-1 record in conference play. The Mastodons look to bounce back on Wednesday at Youngstown State.