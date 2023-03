FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Taryn Jenkins led the way with three hits and two runs scored as Purdue Fort Wayne opened their three-game Horizon League series with a 5-2 victory on Friday afternoon at PFW Softball Field.

The Dons plated two runs in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the second to take an early 3-0 lead and never looked back.

The Dons and Titans are scheduled to play a double-header on Saturday starting at 1 p.m., weather permitting.