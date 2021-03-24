Mastodons nipped by Northern Kentucky

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – After a physical and scoreless first half, the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team fell to first place Northern Kentucky 1-0 on Wednesday (March 24) at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

The Norse held the majority of offensive pressure during the first half, leading the Mastodons 5-0 in shots on goal. Redshirt senior and goalkeeper Lorah Pund had five saves and kept Northern Kentucky off the board in the first 45 minutes.

NKU’s Kaya Vogt was able to find the back of the net in the 65th minute from a strike well outside the box. Tia Johnson was the first Mastodon to get a shot in the 60th minute and Morgan Reitano added a shot on goal a few minutes later. They couldn’t beat NKU’s goalkeeper Mimi Stines who finished with a shutout.

Johnson recorded three shots with Rylee Vruggink , Zoe Greenhalge , Isabelle Wissel and Reitano each contributing one. Pund tallied five saves in 90 minutes. The ‘Dons have allowed one or zero goals in four games this season.

Northern Kentucky edged the ‘Dons 20-7 in shots and 8-0 in corner kicks.

Northern Kentucky improves to 5-1-1 (5-0-1 Horizon League). The Mastodons fall to 3-4-0 (2-4-0 Horizon League).

Purdue Fort Wayne will get back on the road as they take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at their indoor facility, the Grizz Dome, on Tuesday (March 30) at 10:30 a.m.