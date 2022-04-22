FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been 15 years since Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball took home a MIVA tournament title. That drought can end on Saturday’s MIVA tournament title match.

The Mastodons will drive down I-69 on Saturday to take on in-state rival Ball State, who won this year’s MIVA regular season title. Ball State swept the regular season series over the Mastodons, winning in five sets at Muncie and in four sets back in Fort Wayne.

Despite stumbling at the end of the regular season, the Mastodons have flipped a switch in a matter of weeks. Slotted as the sixth seed in the MIVA tournament, Purdue Fort Wayne knocked off McKendree in four sets, then went on to sweep 2-seed Loyola Chicago four days later.

This is fourth time Purdue Fort Wayne and Ball State have squared off in the conference championship match, with Ball State winning two of the previous three matchups.

Saturday’s MIVA tournament is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. in Muncie.