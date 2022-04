FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball fell to Ball State in four sets on senior night.

PFW dropped a nail-biting first set, 33-31, but bounced back to win set two, 25-19. Ball State then closed out the rest of the match by clinching sets three and four.

Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons with 25 kills on Saturday. Mitch Geiger finished second on the team with nine kills.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens MIVA tournament play at McKendree next Saturday.