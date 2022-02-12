FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team opened Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play with a four set win over Lindenwood (25-13, 26-24, 24-26, 25-18) on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Gates Sports Center on the Arnie Ball Court.

The Mastodons hit .367, their best in a four or five set match this season. Purdue Fort Wayne recorded 57 kills, tied for the sixth most kills in a four set match in the NCAA this season. The ‘Dons also added 11 aces, making it the third time this season the ‘Dons have reached double-digit aces in a contest.

Mitch Geiger led the ‘Dons with a career high 16 kills and hit .345 percent. He was one of three ‘Dons with double digit kills along with Jon Diedrich (14 kills, .619 hitting percentage) and Ibarra (13 kills, .267 hitting percentage). Sean Califf led the ‘Dons in assists with a season-high 47 and added a career-high four kills. Troy Gooch led the ‘Dons in digs with eight.

With the win, the Mastodons’ overall record improves to 7-4 and extends the Mastodons’ win streak to three games. Lindenwood drops to 2-4 overall.

The ‘Dons got off to a hot start scoring the first five points of the first set. In that stretch, Califf had two kills, and Diedrich served an ace. The Mastodons’ early success propelled them to a set one victory.

In the second set, the ‘Dons once again got off to a hot start, and led by as much as 8-2. In that stretch, the ‘Dons received aces from Diedrich and Geiger, and kills from Ibarra and Geiger. The Lions clawed their way back into the set, and eventfully tied the set at 23-23. However, the ‘Dons scored three of the final four points to win the second set off two Diedrich kills and an Ibarra service ace.

Despite losing the first two sets, the Lions would keep the match close. The Lions and ‘Dons found themselves tied at 23-23 again in the third set. This time, the Lions scored three of the last four points to extend the match.

Neither team led by more than two points to start the fourth set. After the Lions cut the Mastodons’ lead to 14-13, the ‘Dons ended the match on an 11-5 run. During that run, the ‘Dons had four kills from Diedrich and two from Ibarra.

The Mastodons will be back in action on Saturday, Feb. 12 (3 p.m.) against Quincy at the Gates Sports Center on the Arnie Ball Court.