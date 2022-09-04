FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite out-shooting Eastern Illinois 17-6, Purdue Fort Wayne dropped their home match, 1-0, against the Panthers on Sunday.

Eastern Illinois’s Sam Eccles threaded a pass to Julian Smith, who knocked in the game’s only score in the 15th minute. Purdue Fort Wayne had several opportunities to equalize throughout the rest of the match, but the Mastodons were unable to capitalize.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens Horizon League play when the Mastodons host Oakland on Saturday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.