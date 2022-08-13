FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mastodons men’s soccer team was no match for No. 4 Notre Dame in a 3-0 loss at Hefner Soccer Complex on Saturday.

Notre Dame’s Daniel Russo put the Fighting Irish on the board in the first half. The visitors added two more insurance goals in the second half for the final margin.

Despite having a few chances on counter attacks, Purdue Fort Wayne couldn’t find the back of the net on a rain-soaked pitch.

Purdue Fort Wayne hosts Goshen for one more friendly on Monday at 1 p.m., with the season opener on Nov. 20 at Northwestern.