FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning a share of their first Horizon League regular season title the previous season, Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball is back at work preparing for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Mastodons return four of five starters from last season. All-Horizon League forward Jarred Godfrey is back for his final season and could finish his career as the top scorer in program history. Other top contributors include Damien Chong Qui, Bobby Planutis, Ra Kpedi and Deonte Billups.

Returning for his ninth season as head coach is Jon Coffman, who signed a contract extension through the end of the 2029-30 season. With the expectations raised this season, Coffman hopes to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a Horizon League tournament championship and their first NCAA tournament berth.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens the season on Monday, Nov. 7 at Michigan.