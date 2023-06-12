FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With the college basketball offseason well underway, longtime Purdue Fort Wayne head men’s basketball coach Jon Coffman tipped off his annual kids camp on Monday.

Coffman will enter his 10th season leading the Mastodons this winter. He is currently the winningest coach in program history with over 150 victories.

Despite being picked to win the Horizon League last year, Purdue Fort Wayne wrapped up a disappointing year with a 17-15 record, including a 9-11 mark in conference play. After advancing to the Horizon League semifinals in 2022, the Mastodons fell in the opening round of conference tournament play.

Next year’s roster will look vastly different from years past. Last season’s starting five has graduated, including the program’s all-time leading scorer Jarred Godfrey. That opens the door for bench players like Anthony Roberts, Jonathan DeJurnett and Quinton Morten Robertson to slide into the starting five.

Coffman is also hoping to rely on a group of transfers, including Northrop grad Jalen Jackson, and a deep freshman class to play a key role for the Mastodons.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s full schedule will be released at a later date.