Mastodons men’s basketball full schedule released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Horizon League office released the 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule on Wednesday (Sept. 15).

Purdue Fort Wayne will open the league slate with a pair of home games. First up is co-regular season champion Wright State (Dec. 2) followed by Northern Kentucky (Dec. 4) before returning to non-league play.

Horizon League play will kick up again with a five-game road stretch starting with UIC (Dec. 30) before heading to IUPUI (Jan. 1). The ‘Dons will play three games in five days with contests at defending tournament champion Cleveland State (Jan. 5), Youngstown State (Jan. 7) and Robert Morris (Jan. 9).

The ‘Dons will play four straight home games starting with Michigan schools Detroit Mercy (Jan. 13) and Oakland (Jan. 15) coming to town followed by Robert Morris (Jan. 21) and Youngstown State (Jan. 23).

The ‘Dons will then play at Northern Kentucky (Jan. 28) and at Wright State (Jan. 30).

Five home contests will follow with Milwaukee (Feb. 4), Green Bay (Feb. 6), rival IUPUI (Feb. 10), UIC (Feb. 12) and Cleveland State (Feb. 14) coming to town. The ‘Dons will then close out the regular season with four straight road games, starting with Green Bay (Feb. 18) and followed by Milwaukee (Feb. 20), Oakland (Feb. 24) and Detroit Mercy (Feb. 26).

All eligible teams will compete in this year’s Horizon League Basketball Championships and eight teams – four men and four women – will look to advance to Indianapolis March 7-8 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.

The opening rounds of the Horizon League Basketball Championships will start on campus with early round matchups set for March 1 and 3. The top-four teams in the regular season will earn a bye to the quarterfinals and a home game on Thursday, March 3 with the winners advancing to the semifinals on March 7 at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. The first round will feature the teams placing fifth through 12th competing on campus at the highest-available seeds on Tuesday, March 1.

Continuing a partnership that began during the 2014-15 season, ESPN+ and ESPN3 will be the home for the League’s live streaming game content. Full television information and start times will be announced at a later date.

Locations and times for Mastodon home games will be announced later. Season and individual ticket information will be announced soon.