Mastodons make quick work of Eagles for 3-1 win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three first half goals propelled the Purdue Fort Wayne women’s soccer team its first win of the 2021 season, defeating Morehead State 3-1 on Sunday, Aug. 22 at the Hefner Soccer Complex.

The Mastodons’ record improves to 1-0-1, making it the best start to a season in program history after two games.

The ‘Dons got on the board first with a goal from Morgan Reitano at the 15-minute mark with an assist from Kelsey Gallagher. Gallagher set up the score off a corner kick, finding Reitano near the goal where Reitano knocked it in with her head to the far right post. Mackenzie Evans would score the Mastodons’ second goal at the game’s 26th minute with another assist coming from Gallagher. Gallagher intentionally tipped the ball towards Evans where Evans shot it past a diving Michelle Jerantowski near the left goal post. The third goal of the half was scored by Megan Sinnott at the game’s 39th minute with an assist from Gigi Ricciardi. Ricciardi crossed the ball from the right side of the field, finding an open Sinnott near the goal, allowing Sinnott to tap it in with her right foot.

This was the first time the ‘Dons scored three goals in a half since 2018 against Chicago State.

The Eagles would get on the board at the 58th minute of second half with a goal from Katie Kiolbassa with an assist from Abby Vanhoeve. Vanhoeve found Kiolbassa off a free kick to set up the header from Kiolbassa.

The Mastodons led the shots advantage 15-9 and the shots on goal advantage 6-5. Reitano and Evans would lead the way in shots with three each, all three shots for Evans were on goal while Reitano had one shot on goal. Kelsey Gallagher also added two shots on the day. Samantha Castaneda started in net for the ‘Dons. She saved four shots and allowed one goal in 81 minutes played. Melina Kozachik played in net for the remaining nine minutes.

The Mastodons will be back in action on Friday, Aug. 27 (3 p.m.) against Eastern Illinois University. EIU is 1-1 on the season and is coming off a loss to Indiana State 3-1 on Thursday, Aug. 19 and a 3-0 win against Division II opponent Illinois-Springfield.