FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball student-athlete Ra Kpedi has been named to the National Association of Basketball Coaches Honors Court which recognizes student-athletes for their work in the classroom.

Kpedi started 32 games for the Mastodons last season, averaging 8.4 points and 6.3 rebounds. He shot a team-best 64.2 percent from the floor.

The Indianapolis native and Lawrence North graduate returns to the Mastodons this season. He is pursuing a finance certificate in 2022-23 in addition to holding an internship. He already owns an undergraduate degree and an MBA from Purdue Fort Wayne.

He helped the ‘Dons to a share of the 2022 Horizon League Regular Season Championship last season.

This is the second season Kpedi has earned the award from the NABC.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must be an undergraduate for at least one of the two semesters and meet the following criteria:

1. Academically a junior or senior, and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I institution with a NABC member coach.