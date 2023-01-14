FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – All five starters for the Mastodons finished in double figures in a 72-62 win over Milwaukee at the Gates Center on Saturday afternoon. The win snaps a 4-game losing skid for Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball.

Shayla Sellers led the Mastodons with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Sylare Starks finished second on the team with 14, while Amellia Bromenschenkel, Jazzlyn Linbo and Audra Emerson each reached double figures.

Trailing 41-33 at the end of the first half, the Mastodons held Milwaukee to 21 points in the final two quarters to pull out the win.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 3-5 in Horizon League play with the win, including a 6-12 overall record. The Mastodons are off until Friday when they visit Northern Kentucky.