ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Purdue Fort Wayne got contributions from every part of their lineup, as all nine starters reached base safely and the bullpen threw 7.1 scoreless innings, to help the Mastodons defeat the Michigan Wolverines 6-3 on Wednesday (April 6) evening.

The win over Michigan is the Mastodons’ second ever over the Wolverines and their first since 2012. It is the Mastodons’ first win over a Big Ten school since the ‘Dons took a pair from Purdue in 2016.

The ‘Dons took the lead just one out into the game when Jack Lang hit a solo home run to left center in the first inning.

While the Wolverines would knot it in the first and then take a 3-1 lead after two, the Purdue Fort Wayne pitching staff would put up zeros the rest of the way.

The big inning for the ‘Dons came in the fourth. A bases-loaded walk by Brian Erbe made it a 3-2 game and forced Michigan starter Walker Cleveland from the game. Jake Keaser entered to face Jarrett Bickel with two outs and the bases loaded. Bickel lined the first pitch Keaser threw to left field for a bases-clearing double. It put the ‘Dons up 5-3. A Luke Miles double in the sixth to score Alex Evenson, who also doubled, made the score 6-3.

Jacob Myer (1-4) got the win out of the bullpen for Purdue Fort Wayne. The left-hander went 1.1 shutout innings without giving up a hit or a walk and striking out one. Justin Miller closed the door, getting an old-fashioned three-inning save. He allowed two hits and two walks while striking out four. Michigan had a chance in the ninth, as their team leader in home runs Tito Flores came to the plate with two outs and a pair of runners on. But Miller earned a called strike three for the final out of the game.

Brendan Reid didn’t allow a run in 2.0 innings of work. Kevin Fee threw a scoreless sixth for the ‘Dons.

GAME NOTES» Miles added a single to his double for a pair of hits in the game.» Purdue Fort Wayne pitchers limited Michigan to just 1-for-12 (.083) with runners in scoring position.» Purdue Fort Wayne pitchers earned 14 fly balls in the game.» The Mastodons drew four walks from Michigan pitching.» The save for Miller was his first of the season.» Michigan was led offensively by Jack Van Remortel, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.» Walker (1-2) earned the loss for Michigan.» The ‘Dons improve to 5-22. Michigan falls to 14-14.

ON DECK» The ‘Dons return to Horizon League play this weekend with a trip to Milwaukee.