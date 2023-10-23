FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Heading into his 10th season leading Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball, head coach Jon Coffman welcomed supporters for the annual tipoff luncheon at Charlie’s Place on Monday.

Coffman is working with a retooled roster that includes four transfers and four freshmen. Purdue Fort Wayne graduated the program’s all-time leading scorer Jarred Godfrey, along with other starters Bobby Planutis, Ra Kpedi, Damian Chong Qui and Deonte Billups over the offseason.

Ahead of the regular season, Purdue Fort Wayne was picked eighth in the Horizon League’s preseason poll.

Purdue Fort Wayne tips off the regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at DePaul, with the home opener on Nov. 9 against Andrews.