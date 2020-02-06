Mastodons hold off Leathernecks for 75-69 win

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) - Evan Boudreaux scored a season-high 18 points to lead five Purdue players in double figures in a 104-68 rout against No. 17 Iowa.

Boudreaux hit 7 of 9 shots and had a team-high eight rebounds on Wednesday night. Jahaad Proctor, Matt Haarms and Sasha Stefanovic each scored 15 points for the Boilermakers.