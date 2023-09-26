FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s and women’s basketball squads both held their first practice of the season on Tuesday at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center – but that’s about where the similarities stop.

Maria Marchesano brings back the bulk of a women’s team that advanced to the Horizon League semifinals last year. While the Dons finished 14-19 overall, they played their best basketball down the stretch and have made significant progress in a relatively short time under Marchesano. Key players this coming season including returning starters Shayla Sellers, Amellia Bromenschenkel, Jazzlyn Linbo, and Audra Emmerson. Jay County graduate Renna Schwieterman, a freshman, should add some perimeter punch while Homestead grad Sydney Graber will tasked with a bigger role this season.

On the men’s side, Jon Coffman enters his 10th season lead the Dons and will have to replace a lot of firepower from last year’s squad, as standouts Jarred Godfrey, Ra Kpedi, Bobby Planutis, and Damian Chong Qui have exhausted their eligibility.

The PFW women open the season November 6 on the road at the University of Michigan. The men open November 7 at DePaul.